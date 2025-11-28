Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Acquires 7,550,000 Shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 7,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $9,815,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 71,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,275,000. This trade represents a 11.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 24th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.
- On Thursday, November 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 19th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 350,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $448,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $338,250.00.
- On Monday, November 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00.
- On Friday, November 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 13th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 375,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00.
- On Tuesday, November 11th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 300,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.
- On Monday, November 10th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,750.00.
Standard BioTools Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LAB opened at $1.43 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $549.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Trading of Standard BioTools
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAB shares. Cowen downgraded Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.35.
Standard BioTools Company Profile
Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.
