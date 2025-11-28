Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Acquires 7,550,000 Shares of Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 7,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $9,815,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 71,750,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,275,000. This trade represents a 11.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 150,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 350,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $448,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $338,250.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $274,500.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 375,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 300,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $321,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAB opened at $1.43 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market cap of $549.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAB. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Standard BioTools by 115.6% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Standard BioTools by 101.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Standard BioTools by 2,989.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 50.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAB shares. Cowen downgraded Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.35.

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

