Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases New Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPG. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth $165,210,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,460,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,635,000 after purchasing an additional 108,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 3,728.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 971,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Pareto Securities downgraded Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $161,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 89,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,067.20. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:LPG opened at $24.57 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.09). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Dorian LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

