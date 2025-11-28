GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Up 0.4% – Time to Buy?

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.42. 748,007 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 929,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.41.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$916.05 million, a P/E ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.33.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at GoGold Resources

In related news, insider Glenn Jessome sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 773,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,010,073. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,414. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

Featured Stories

