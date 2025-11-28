SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Up 14% – Here’s What Happened

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) traded up 14% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 24.15 and last traded at GBX 23.95. 26,795,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 7,668,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 price target on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 46.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66. The company has a market cap of £797.54 million, a P/E ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.20.

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

