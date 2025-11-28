Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 268,295 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $32,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,234.54. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $335,948.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 418,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,352,663.34. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 826,753 shares of company stock worth $16,018,954. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $277.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.60 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

