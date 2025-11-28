JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,745,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $32,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 25.2% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,021,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,279 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 962.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,588,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 1,439,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,119,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 437,082 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,560,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 717,230 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 964,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 221,036 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.85. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 5.16%.The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

