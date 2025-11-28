Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
HRZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.
HRZN opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.99.
Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -197.01%.
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.
