MillerKnoll, Inc. $MLKN Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,664,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,587 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $32,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 7.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,329,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,582,000 after acquiring an additional 170,504 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,280,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after purchasing an additional 342,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in MillerKnoll by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 892,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 88,758 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 839,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 175,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MLKN shares. Zacks Research upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MillerKnoll in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

MLKN stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.27. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -300.00%.

About MillerKnoll

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.