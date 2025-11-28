Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $644.3750.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Wall Street Zen cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

NYSE MLM opened at $622.64 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $665.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $618.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,691,139,000 after acquiring an additional 93,595 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,825,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,550,990,000 after purchasing an additional 56,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,365,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,491,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,204,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,428,000 after acquiring an additional 192,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

