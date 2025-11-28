Cantor Equity Partners (CEP) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEP – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 282 269 217 3 1.92

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 115.95%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Cantor Equity Partners has a beta of -5.69, meaning that its share price is 669% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors have a beta of -0.09, meaning that their average share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A -12.06% 0.23% Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 1.28% 1.37% 1.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cantor Equity Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A $1.54 million -235.83 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $203.60 million -$18.84 million 74.33

Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners competitors beat Cantor Equity Partners on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. is a blank check company, which engages in the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

