SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF $TIPX Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance
TIPX opened at $19.29 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16.
SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
