Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 26,605 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $31,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 13,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 213.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 24.3% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 71,961 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $5,079,007.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 500,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,333,830.18. This trade represents a 12.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $2,541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 40,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,008.50. The trade was a 42.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 213,585 shares of company stock valued at $16,898,513. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

IRON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $86.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Disc Medicine from $132.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.10.

Shares of IRON opened at $93.75 on Friday. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $97.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.88.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.29). On average, equities analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

