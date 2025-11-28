SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.0625.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $194.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.44. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $185.45 and a 12 month high of $245.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.09. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The business had revenue of $732.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 179,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 58.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.3% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 8,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

