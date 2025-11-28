Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.4286.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gen Digital from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 28,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,291.66. This trade represents a 21.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 92.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Gen Digital by 1,183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Gen Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gen Digital stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Gen Digital has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gen Digital will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.35%.

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

