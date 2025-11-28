Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. $AAOI

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,830 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $33,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 497.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 175.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

AAOI stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Applied Optoelectronics ( NASDAQ:AAOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.130–0.040 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Further Reading

