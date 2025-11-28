Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWWM Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $8,400,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $3,899,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 164,188 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 108,715 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at $3,284,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at about $3,231,000.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $60.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other Winnebago Industries news, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $294,004.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,379,591.38. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara E. Armbruster purchased 2,700 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.27 per share, with a total value of $108,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,935.02. This trade represents a 23.03% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

