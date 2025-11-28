Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,906 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qfin were worth $33,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qfin during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Qfin by 472.9% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Qfin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qfin by 250.2% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qfin stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42.

Qfin ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $731.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. Qfin had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QFIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised Qfin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

