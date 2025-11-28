United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $33,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 21.5% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 328.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,444,000 after acquiring an additional 94,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.05, for a total transaction of $3,319,796.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,927,298.60. The trade was a 21.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of USLM opened at $121.12 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $159.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.45.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 24.61%.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.27%.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.