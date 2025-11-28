PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,518 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF $CGW

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,884,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,427,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,798,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,817,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 0.6%

CGW stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

