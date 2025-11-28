PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics $MLTX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $94,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 81.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $62.75.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.21). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen sold 6,494,151 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $46,822,828.71. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,000. This trade represents a 76.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MLTX. Wolfe Research cut MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BTIG Research lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

