PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,552 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. $WSBC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $1,628,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in WesBanco by 707.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,541 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in WesBanco by 48.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 44.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In other news, Director Zahid Afzal bought 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.11 per share, with a total value of $99,995.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,144.53. This represents a 33.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 52,921 shares of company stock valued at $1,339,995 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WesBanco Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.58.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.38 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 13.91%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. Wall Street Zen cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. DA Davidson downgraded WesBanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

