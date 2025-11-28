1,013 Shares in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth $3,480,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000.

Circle Internet Group Price Performance

Shares of CRCL opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.93. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $298.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Circle Internet Group ( NYSE:CRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CRCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Circle Internet Group from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

Insider Activity at Circle Internet Group

In related news, Director Danita K. Ostling sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $225,444.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,500.10. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 33,569 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $2,855,043.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,958.40. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 551,455 shares of company stock valued at $45,564,337 over the last quarter.

About Circle Internet Group

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

