Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $289,000 in MFS Active Value ETF $MFSV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MFSV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Separately, Greenbush Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MFS Active Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 284,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MFSV opened at $26.21 on Friday. MFS Active Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $123.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.95.

The MFS Active Value ETF (MFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US and non-US value stocks of any market capitalization. The fund utilizes a bottom-up fundamental approach to select investments. MFSV was launched on Dec 5, 2024 and is issued by MFS.

