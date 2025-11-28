Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,377 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. $DX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 130,013.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,144,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,643,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,456,000 after purchasing an additional 325,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynex Capital by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,276,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,330 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,344,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after buying an additional 74,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 86.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 373,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 4,200 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,786.84. The trade was a 3.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Smriti Laxman Popenoe bought 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $51,801.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 407,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,230.08. This trade represents a 1.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.97. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $421.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.06 million. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 41.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DX shares. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $13.25 price target on Dynex Capital and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

