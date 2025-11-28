Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $266,000 Investment in AdvanSix $ASIX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 5.6% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 22.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $405.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.72.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $374.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.00 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

