Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust $BTZ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Elm3 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 226,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 80,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.18.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

