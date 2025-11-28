Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited $JKS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 502.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKS opened at $25.66 on Friday. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by $0.26. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on JinkoSolar from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.59.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

