Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 77,050 Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 77,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,885,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,202,016,000 after buying an additional 384,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,839,569,000 after acquiring an additional 51,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,374,532 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,404,000 after acquiring an additional 66,766 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,921,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,845,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $872,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total value of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 85,614 shares of company stock worth $41,278,417 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $370.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.40 and a 52 week high of $503.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (down from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

