Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Buys 71,450 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,450 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $16,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 535.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 933,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,372,000 after purchasing an additional 786,985 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ally Financial by 101.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $259,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,184,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,294.58. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.95. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.10%.The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen raised Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

