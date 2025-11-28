Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.7% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $20,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after buying an additional 3,353,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,275,378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after purchasing an additional 409,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $205.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens raised their target price on Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Baird R W raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.89.

View Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.