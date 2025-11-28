Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.0702 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.