Colonial Trust Advisors Has $15.91 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 51.1% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,087 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 105.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.9% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $253.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.8%

Union Pacific stock opened at $230.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.90%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.