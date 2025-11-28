Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 470 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Cintas were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F m Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $925,531,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $1,102,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Cintas stock opened at $184.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cintas Corporation has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.71.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

