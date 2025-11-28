Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS Holdings Trimmed by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 605,350 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 26,550 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $26,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,072,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,874,063,000 after buying an additional 1,822,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,722,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $607,373,000 after acquiring an additional 592,321 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,040,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $436,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,442,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $364,775,000 after acquiring an additional 790,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,823,966 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $382,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $22,698,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $6,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,637.65. This trade represents a 87.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $126,218,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NYSE LVS opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

