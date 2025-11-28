Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 69.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 252,476 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $28,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unified Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 86.3% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.63, for a total value of $1,434,692.39. Following the sale, the president owned 41,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,210.55. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total transaction of $577,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,073.60. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,369 shares of company stock worth $3,920,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.8%

VMC opened at $294.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.02. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $311.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price target on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

