TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares during the period. TD SYNNEX makes up approximately 1.0% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $45,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,452,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 1,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $261,807.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,623.21. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $272,317.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,988.30. The trade was a 11.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock worth $2,264,033 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $151.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.04 and its 200-day moving average is $143.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $167.76.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

