Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Takes Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 307,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,749,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,365,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,549,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,095,000 after buying an additional 372,275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,458,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,181,000 after buying an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,560,000 after buying an additional 108,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,954,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,966,000 after buying an additional 268,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $135.77 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.900-7.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.90.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.11 per share, with a total value of $101,332.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,261.35. This represents a 3.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,785.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,496.40. This trade represents a 7.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,513 shares of company stock worth $335,878. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

