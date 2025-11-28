Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,762 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 89,722 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $66,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,281.88. This trade represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $1,733,087.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,416.75. This represents a 30.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $193.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.84 and a 200 day moving average of $216.25. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $255.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

