EUDA Health (EUDA) & Its Competitors Financial Review

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “MEDICAL INFO SYS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare EUDA Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of EUDA Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EUDA Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A EUDA Health Competitors -502.14% -90.63% -26.13%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

EUDA Health has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EUDA Health’s peers have a beta of 1.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EUDA Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EUDA Health 1 0 0 1 2.50 EUDA Health Competitors 478 870 2020 33 2.47

As a group, “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies have a potential upside of 25.75%. Given EUDA Health’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EUDA Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EUDA Health and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EUDA Health $5.16 million -$15.36 million -24.00 EUDA Health Competitors $456.32 million -$62.07 million 5.36

EUDA Health’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than EUDA Health. EUDA Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EUDA Health peers beat EUDA Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

EUDA Health Company Profile

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

