National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas
National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.4%
Shares of NFG stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57.
National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $466.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.
National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.
National Fuel Gas Company Profile
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.
