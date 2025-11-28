National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Fuel Gas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.4%

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFG. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% in the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $466.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.