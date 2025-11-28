Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) versus 12 Retech (OTCMKTS:RETC) Critical Contrast

12 Retech (OTCMKTS:RETC – Get Free Report) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 12 Retech and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 12 Retech N/A N/A N/A Vivid Seats -20.35% 8.93% 1.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 12 Retech and Vivid Seats, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 12 Retech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vivid Seats 2 7 2 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vivid Seats has a consensus price target of $30.13, suggesting a potential upside of 314.37%. Given Vivid Seats’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than 12 Retech.

39.9% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 12 Retech and Vivid Seats”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 12 Retech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vivid Seats $643.78 million 0.12 $9.43 million $2.69 2.70

Vivid Seats has higher revenue and earnings than 12 Retech.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats 12 Retech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 12 Retech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable through social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, which is used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app that is used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website. The company also operates retail stores in airport terminals and casinos under the Bluwire brand; sells fashionable apparel under the Rune NYC, Social Sunday, and Red Wire Design brands; and produces women's clothing products. 12 ReTech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc. operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces; and Vivid Picks daily fantasy sports that allows users to partake in contests by making picks from various sport and player matchups. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

