NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NUVSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities cut NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of NuVista Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $13.18 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

