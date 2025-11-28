Walmart Inc. $WMT Stake Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 250.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,830 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC now owns 25,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cvfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $406,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,040,455 shares in the company, valued at $105,741,441.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $222,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,682,831.24. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 138,597 shares of company stock worth $14,499,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $109.21 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $109.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $870.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.16.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.