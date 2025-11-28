Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 772,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 2.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $24,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 48,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 16,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 160,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.34 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 73.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.