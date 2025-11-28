Brokerages Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target at $78.50

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $77.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Lin Wei sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $98,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,692.98. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $4,504,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 247,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,609,554.04. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,033 shares of company stock valued at $17,479,308. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $58,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

