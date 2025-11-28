Critical Survey: P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) & Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY)

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) and Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Butterfly Network”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get P3 Health Partners alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P3 Health Partners $1.50 billion 0.03 -$135.85 million ($40.18) -0.14 Butterfly Network $82.06 million 9.47 -$72.49 million ($0.33) -9.32

Risk and Volatility

Butterfly Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than P3 Health Partners. Butterfly Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P3 Health Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

P3 Health Partners has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Butterfly Network has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for P3 Health Partners and Butterfly Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P3 Health Partners 1 0 1 0 2.00 Butterfly Network 1 1 3 0 2.40

P3 Health Partners currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 123.21%. Butterfly Network has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.44%. Given P3 Health Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe P3 Health Partners is more favorable than Butterfly Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Butterfly Network shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of P3 Health Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Butterfly Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares P3 Health Partners and Butterfly Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P3 Health Partners -9.07% -302.33% -16.72% Butterfly Network -90.31% -37.80% -27.13%

Summary

Butterfly Network beats P3 Health Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P3 Health Partners

(Get Free Report)

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians. The company also provides Butterfly system, which includes probes, and related accessories and software subscriptions to healthcare systems, physicians, and healthcare providers through a direct sales force, distributors, and eCommerce channel. In addition, it offers cloud-based software solutions to healthcare systems, teleguidance, in-app educational tutorials, and formal education programs through its Butterfly Academy software, as well as professional services for large scale deployments; and ScanLab, an education-only app provides written walkthroughs and reference imagery to guide real-time educational scanning, enhancing the learning process. Butterfly Network, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for P3 Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P3 Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.