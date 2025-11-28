Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.7529.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. President Capital raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

NYSE CCJ opened at $88.89 on Friday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $110.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $341,736,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 39.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,837 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cameco by 116.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,622,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,207 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Cameco by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,373 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cameco by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,443,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

