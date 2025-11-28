Analysts Set Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) PT at $8.00

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QNCX. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Quince Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Quince Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th.

QNCX stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.07. Quince Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Quince Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNCX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Quince Therapeutics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Quince Therapeutics by 158.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 53,417 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

