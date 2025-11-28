Brokerages Set Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Price Target at $5.40

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNTX. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Context Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Context Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

CNTX stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $103.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.94.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Context Therapeutics will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Context Therapeutics by 60.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 92,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,495,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 134,449 shares during the period. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

