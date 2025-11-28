Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM) Receives $9.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Climb Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Climb Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Climb Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Climb Bio in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Climb Bio stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Climb Bio has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.06.

Climb Bio (NASDAQ:CLYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Climb Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Climb Bio during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Climb Bio during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

